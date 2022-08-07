Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.11) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

BPMC stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

