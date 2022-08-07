Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

APTO opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 791,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 223,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

