Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Allison Transmission’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 346.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

