William Blair Comments on Addus HomeCare Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Addus HomeCare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $344,102. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

