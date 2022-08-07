Oppenheimer Weighs in on Xylem Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,655 shares of company stock worth $691,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

