Waters Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.95 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $11.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.00. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.14.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $337.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.28. Waters has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Waters by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

