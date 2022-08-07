Cormark Comments on 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.37.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,842,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,175,756.30. In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,842,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,175,756.30. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Insiders bought 525,000 shares of company stock worth $744,350 over the last 90 days.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

