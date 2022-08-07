FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.33.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$55.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$46.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.66%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

