Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Varex Imaging Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Varex Imaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $21.40 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 325,923 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242,070 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 147,371 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $117,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.