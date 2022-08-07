Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.82) price target on the stock.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Virgin Money UK to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 226.63 ($2.78).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 153.85 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.66. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,227.23).

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.