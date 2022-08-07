Cabot (CBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CBT opened at $71.95 on Friday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

