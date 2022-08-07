Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $963.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after buying an additional 1,475,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 1,237,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 258.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 167,362 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 160,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 379.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 121,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

