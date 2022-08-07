Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $963.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.