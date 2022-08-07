Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex to a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB cut Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.00.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$49.38 on Thursday. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 159.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.24.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8798095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 212.90%.

About Boralex

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.