BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.54.

BCE opened at C$63.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BCE has a one year low of C$61.42 and a one year high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

