National Bankshares Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$663,255.04. Insiders sold 105,551 shares of company stock worth $556,921 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

