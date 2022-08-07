Raymond James Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$52.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Boralex to a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.00.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$49.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$49.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.24.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8798095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

