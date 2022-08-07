Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Boralex from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boralex to a hold rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

Boralex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$49.38 on Thursday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$49.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 159.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8798095 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.90%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

