Pi Financial Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

CCL.B stock opened at C$63.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$75.19.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 72,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,341,262.69. In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares in the company, valued at C$4,341,262.69. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 658,004 shares of company stock worth $39,456,326.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

