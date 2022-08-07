Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.57.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$28.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -6.38. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$57.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

