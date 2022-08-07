Financial Analysis: VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) versus PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

VNET Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VNET Group and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 PubMatic 0 1 9 0 2.90

Earnings and Valuation

VNET Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.82, suggesting a potential upside of 230.45%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 128.34%. Given VNET Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than PubMatic.

This table compares VNET Group and PubMatic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $971.32 million 0.76 $78.48 million ($0.18) -28.28 PubMatic $226.91 million 3.98 $56.60 million $1.00 17.43

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group 10.41% 8.95% 2.85% PubMatic 23.74% 21.35% 10.82%

Summary

PubMatic beats VNET Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services; site selection, planning, design, and construction services for wholesale and retail data centers. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 40 self-built data centers and 64 partnered data centers with 78,540 cabinets under management. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

