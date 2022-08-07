National Bankshares Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$74.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.10.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$56.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.