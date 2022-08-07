Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2022 earnings at $10.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.64.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $223.38 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $203.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.42. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.