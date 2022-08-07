Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $17.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Shares of CMI opened at $220.02 on Friday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

