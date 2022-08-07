Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

