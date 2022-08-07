DHI Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for DHI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of DHX opened at $4.59 on Friday. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $222.62 million, a P/E ratio of 459.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,750,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DHI Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,169,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

