Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Encompass Health Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,118,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after buying an additional 613,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.