B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envela in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Envela had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth $71,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envela by 87.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envela by 20.0% in the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.