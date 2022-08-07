Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Increased by Analyst

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

