Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for PubMatic, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.43 on Friday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $904.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $12,261,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,909.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,909.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

