SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.85) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.43. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 412,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 101,257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

