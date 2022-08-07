Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.17). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($10.09) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.43. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 412,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 101,257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.