Sealed Air Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,327,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

