Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at $25,028,015.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 127,848 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $192,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 97.2% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,031,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

