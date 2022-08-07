B. Riley Comments on SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

SXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $567.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

