Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €64.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.29) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($75.26) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($74.23) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.00 ($71.13) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 56.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of €54.14 and a 200 day moving average of €54.59. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($75.63).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

