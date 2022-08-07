Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€71.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.20) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G24. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($80.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($71.13) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($75.26) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

ETR G24 opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.59. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($75.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.25.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

