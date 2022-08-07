Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.73) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America set a €4.80 ($4.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 4.0 %

ETR:LHA opened at €6.73 ($6.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of €9.58 ($9.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

