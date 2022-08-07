Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €22.43 ($23.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of €51.60 ($53.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.53.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

