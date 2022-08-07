The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €24.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €22.43 ($23.12) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($16.96) and a 12-month high of €51.60 ($53.20). The company has a market cap of $765.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

