Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €135.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €135.00 ($139.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday.
Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance
Shares of SAE opened at €87.76 ($90.47) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €91.65 and its 200-day moving average is €89.03. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a one year high of €165.70 ($170.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21.
About Shop Apotheke Europe
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
