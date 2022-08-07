Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €78.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €78.00 ($80.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($139.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of SAE opened at €87.76 ($90.47) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($170.82). The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.03.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.