Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €78.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €78.00 ($80.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($175.26) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €135.00 ($139.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of SAE opened at €87.76 ($90.47) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($170.82). The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.03.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

