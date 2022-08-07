Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €70.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($86.60) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($68.04) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($45.05) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR SAX opened at €41.04 ($42.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €39.10 ($40.31) and a 12-month high of €76.05 ($78.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.79.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

