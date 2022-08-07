Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($48.45) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.61) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($50.52) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.58) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ZEAL Network Price Performance

Shares of ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.62) on Thursday. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($16.49) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($25.15). The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

