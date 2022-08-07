Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€49.90” Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($51.44) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Talanx Price Performance

TLX stock opened at €36.52 ($37.65) on Thursday. Talanx has a 52 week low of €33.44 ($34.47) and a 52 week high of €44.42 ($45.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

