Warburg Research Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.61) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Performance

ETR:UTDI opened at €24.91 ($25.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.17. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($38.84).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.