Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.24. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 175.44%.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,396.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of Global Indemnity Group worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

