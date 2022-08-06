Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,297 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 109.8% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 57,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of PayPal by 26.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 54,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.7% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 30.6% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 30.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

