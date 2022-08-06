Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $372.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

