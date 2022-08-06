S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $376.65 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.