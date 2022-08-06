Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

